Raghav Chadha fuels speculation with social media post​

New Delhi: Speculations are building around a social media post shared by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Instagram on Wednesday, where a purported supporter is found suggesting that he should start a new youth-led political party of his own, rather than join existing organisations.​

It comes at a time when Chadha appears locked in an apparent rift within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he represents in Parliament, after being removed as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House.​

“Everybody wants Raghav Chadha to form his own party, calling it the Gen Z party or any other name he finds suitable. But if he joins any other party, whichever that be, he may not get the kind of support he enjoys right now; he may even earn hate. So, forming his own party would be the better option. The youth will support you, and you will win. Thank you,” says a young man in the 22-second video.​

While reposting the video on his Instagram handle, Chadha added his response at the bottom, saying, “Interesting thought”, followed by a thoughtful face emoji.​

The post and his reaction have left many wondering whether the MP is indeed considering floating his own youth-backed political party.​

The AAP rift became apparent early this month when the party removed Chadha from its deputy-leader position in the Rajya Sabha, soon turning into a public spat between the MP and the party’s senior leaders.​

While some AAP leaders accused him of failing to raise Punjab issues and of being insufficiently critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Chadha responded with pointed social media posts, claiming he has always raised people-centric issues.​

The AAP leadership framed his action as an internal disciplinary step tied to his alleged conduct in Parliament and perceived distance from the party line. Chadha has reiterated with indirect references, framing his response as being silenced and mischaracterised.​

Meanwhile, AAP sources have flagged deleted social posts and questioned Chadha’s stance on key issues. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s reported remark that Chadha was “compromised” intensified the row and fuelled media speculation about Chadha’s future.​

Some reports have suggested that the rift has revived talk of Chadha exploring alternatives. The speculations range from his joining the BJP to his forming an independent regional platform. But many also stress that though there are conjectures based on the public breakdown in relations, there have been no formal announcements or moves by either Chadha or the AAP.​

Observers have pointed out that building a party requires cadre, funding, and local organisational depth, where Chadha’s base has been largely urban and tied to AAP’s Delhi-Punjab networks. Thus, a standalone platform would require wider mobilisation and face electoral and financial challenges that would call for a huge support base.​

With Punjab elections slated early next year, any leadership vacuum or factional split could prompt rapid realignments. Media reports suggest political actors are watching whether Chadha will be a kingmaker, defect, or reconcile.​

For AAP, the infighting ahead of Punjab’s 2027 polls can erode voter confidence and give rivals ammunition, as its state government faces anti-incumbency issues.​

While Chadha chose to share social media posts, mostly innuendos, now, it is yet to be seen what the next move will be for the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, whose term will end only in September 2028.​