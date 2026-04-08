Hotel raids in Jharkhand take dramatic turn: Couple marries on street, three others sign wedding bonds

Garhwa (Jharkhand): In an unusual turn of events during a police crackdown on alleged illegal activities, a couple detained from a hotel in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district ended up tying the knot on the roadside.

Three other couples caught in the hotel signed written undertakings to marry.

The action unfolded after police, acting on specific Intelligence inputs about the operation of suspected sex rackets, conducted simultaneous raids at several hotels in the district headquarters, including Tiwari Inn, SNC, and RDS on Monday.

During the operation, over a dozen couples were caught in a compromising position. Police arrested them along with hotel operators and staff and took them to the police station for questioning.

What followed, however, was unexpected. During interrogation, some of the detained couples told police they were adults and in consensual relationships, claiming they had plans to marry soon. To verify these claims, the police called their family members to the police station.

In a dramatic turn, one couple, with the consent of their families, chose to soleminise their marriage immediately — right on the road outside of the police station. The two exchanged garlands in full public view, as onlookers gathered and captured the scene on their mobile phone cameras. Videos of the roadside wedding moment quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, three other couples submitted written affidavits, pledging to marry soon. After due verification and documentation, they were released by the police.

Meanwhile, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against hotel owners and managers for allegedly facilitating illegal activities. Several individuals have been sent to judicial custody.

The police have also sealed three hotels — SNC, RDS, and Tiwari Inn — for violations and suspected involvement in unlawful operations.

Officials stated that the crackdown is part of an ongoing drive against immoral trafficking and illegal practices in the city, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network.