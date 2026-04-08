Mangalore Physiocon 2026 – Pre-Conference Hands-on Workshop at Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

Mangalore: Father Muller College of Physiotherapy in association with the South Canara Teachers Association, successfully conducted the Pre-conference Hands-on Workshop of Mangalore Physiocon 2026. The workshop was centered on the theme “Return to Sport Decision Making after Common Sports Injuries: A Criteria-Based Framework.”

The day commenced at 8:30 AM with an introductory session by the host, Ms. Ishrat, who warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of the workshop as a platform fostering knowledge, innovation, and excellence in physiotherapy. The theory session began thereafter, led by the esteemed resource person, Dr. Prabhu Raja G., Assistant Professor and Head Coordinator, Centre for Fascia Research, Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences, Manipal College of Health Professionals, MAHE. The session focused on evidence-based approaches and clinical reasoning in return-to-sport decision-making after sports injuries.

At 9:30 AM, the inaugural ceremony was held with great enthusiasm. The dignitaries were formally welcomed and escorted to the dais. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo (Director, FMCI), Mrs. Shalet Pinto (Chairperson, Eco Tourism Development Board, Karnataka State and Chief Guest), Dr. Prabhu Raja G. (Resource Person), Rev. Dr. Micheal Santhumayor (Administrator, FMCOP), Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequiera (Administrator, FMMCH), and Prof. Cherishma D’Silva (Principal, FMCOP) and Dr. Cyanna D’Souza (Associate Professor, FMCOP).

The ceremony began with a prayer song, invoking divine blessings, followed by a formal Welcome Address by Dr. Cyanna Dsouza, the Organizing Secretary, who emphasized the importance of such academic gatherings in advancing physiotherapy practice.

A significant highlight of the inauguration was the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of ignorance and the pursuit of knowledge.

The Chief Guest Address by Mrs. Shalet Pinto was inspiring; she emphasized the importance of sports, rehabilitation, and holistic well-being. She appreciated the efforts put in by the organizers to promote awareness about sports injury management. As a token of appreciation, the Director presented her with a memento.

The resource person, Dr. Prabhu Raja G., was also honored for his valuable contribution to the workshop and presented with a memento by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor.

The Presidential Address by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and the importance of integrating research and clinical practice.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the contributions of the dignitaries, organising committee, faculty, and participants. The inaugural session ended with the Institutional Anthem, followed by a tea break.

Post the break, the workshop continued with practical sessions conducted at the Indoor Stadium. These hands-on sessions provided participants with an opportunity to apply theoretical concepts in real-life clinical scenarios. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Prabhu Raja G., participants were trained in the assessment techniques, functional testing, and criteria-based progression for safe return to sports. The session emphasized evidence-based rehabilitation strategies, injury prevention, and performance optimization.

The practical component was highly interactive, enabling students and professionals to refine their clinical skills and gain confidence in decision-making for sports rehabilitation.

Overall, the pre-conference workshop was a grand success, offering a comprehensive learning experience by integrating theory with practical application. It served as an enriching platform for physiotherapy students and professionals to enhance their knowledge and clinical expertise in sports injury management.