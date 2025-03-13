How to Download ABHA Card and Link It with PMJAY for Better Healthcare

The Indian government has introduced two significant healthcare initiatives: the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). These programs aim to streamline healthcare services and provide affordable medical care to eligible citizens. By linking your ABHA card with PMJAY, you can enhance your healthcare access and receive cashless treatment at empaneled hospitals.

What is an ABHA Card?

The ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) card is a unique health ID introduced under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). It allows individuals to digitally store and share their medical records securely. The ABHA card helps in seamless access to medical services and improves the efficiency of healthcare systems.

What is PMJAY?

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), also known as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, is a government-funded health insurance scheme that provides free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year. This scheme covers economically weaker sections, helping them access quality medical care without financial stress.

Steps to Download the ABHA Card

ABHA Card Download is a simple process that can be done online. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official National Health Authority (NHA) website: https://abdm.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Create ABHA Number’ option.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Provide your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Authenticate using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Fill in your personal details, such as name, date of birth, and gender.

Step 3: Generate ABHA Number

After authentication, a unique ABHA number will be generated .

Download and print your ABHA card for future use.

How to Link ABHA Card with PMJAY?

To maximize healthcare benefits, linking your ABHA card with PMJAY is essential. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the PMJAY Portal

Go to the PMJAY official website: https://pmjay.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to Your PMJAY Account

Use your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number to log in.

Authenticate via OTP verification.

Step 3: Link Your ABHA Card

Navigate to the ‘Link ABHA Card’ section.

Enter your ABHA number and validate it with OTP.

Confirm the linking process.

Step 4: Verification and Confirmation

Once the details are verified, your ABHA card will be successfully linked with PMJAY.

You will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

Benefits of Linking ABHA Card with PMJAY

Linking these two health schemes provides numerous advantages, including:

Cashless Treatment: Access free treatment at empaneled hospitals.

Seamless Medical Records: Digital storage of health records for better diagnosis and treatment.

Enhanced Healthcare Access: Improved coordination between hospitals and healthcare providers.

Reduced Paperwork: Elimination of redundant paperwork during medical visits.

Government Benefits: Avail benefits from other government healthcare programs.

Better Tracking: Keep track of all your medical expenses and history in a single platform.

Faster Processing: Reduces the need for physical documentation, speeding up hospital admissions and treatment approvals.

Who is Eligible for PMJAY?

PMJAY is designed for economically weaker sections, including:

Families listed under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.

Urban and rural poor households meeting the eligibility criteria.

Specific categories such as SC/ST, landless laborers, and disabled individuals.

To check eligibility, visit www.bajajfinserv.in/insurance/ayushman-bharat-yojana-are-you-eligible-for-the-pmjay-scheme.

FAQs

1. Can I apply for an ABHA card without an Aadhaar number?

Yes, you can apply using a mobile number, but linking with Aadhaar ensures seamless access to medical records.

2. How long does it take to link ABHA with PMJAY?

The process is usually completed within a few minutes if all details are correct.

3. Is there any fee to download an ABHA card?

No, downloading and linking the ABHA card with PMJAY is free of cost.

4. What should I do if I face issues linking my ABHA card?

You can contact the PMJAY helpline at 14555 or visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) for assistance.

5. Can I use my ABHA card at private hospitals?

Yes, ABHA is accepted at empaneled hospitals, including selected private institutions under PMJAY.

6. Is my medical data secure with ABHA?

Yes, ABHA ensures data security and privacy, and only authorized healthcare providers can access your records with your consent.

7. What happens if I lose my ABHA card?

You can re-download your ABHA card anytime from the official portal using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

8. Can family members use the same ABHA card?

No, each individual must generate their own unique ABHA card for personalized healthcare records.

By linking your ABHA card with PMJAY, you can experience better healthcare services with hassle-free medical treatment. Follow the steps above to secure your health and financial well-being.