HPV Vaccination available at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital

Mangaluru: HPV vaccination is available for the general public at Yenepoya Medical College as part of the Silver Jubilee celebration. The vaccination is available every Saturday at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Yenepoya Medical College Campus, DeralaKatte, Mangalore from 10 am to 2:30 pm. It is open to girls aged 9 to 26, with two vaccine options: Cervavac at Rs 1,600 per dose or Gardasil9 at Rs 10,000 per dose.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to take it and help in spreading cervical cancer awareness.

For any other details contact community@yenepoya.edu.in or phone number 9606970669 (9.00 am to 3.30 pm)



