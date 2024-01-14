HR & Statutory Leaders Meet 2024: Bridging the Gap between Legal Requirements and Practical Implementation

Mangaluru: The HR & Statutory leaders Meet 2024 organised by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter is inaugurated on January 13, 2024 at Hotel Ocean Pearl at 4.00 PM. The meet was aimed at bridging the gap between legal requirements and practical implementation, fostering a deeper understanding of compliance intricacies.

During the keynote address, Nanjappa K.G., Additional Director of Factories & Boilers, Government of Karnataka, emphasized the importance of adhering to labour and employment laws. He advocated for implementing clear policies and procedures, highlighting that consistent adherence to the highest standards fosters a positive and productive work environment and enhances a positive relationship between employers and law enforcing authorities. Nanjappa also discussed major changes in labour laws, particularly regarding insurance coverage for gig workers, stating that imprisonment will only be applicable in cases of accidents, with fines being the primary form of penalty. He also mentioned that fines collected from employers will be utilized for the welfare of workers. Additionally, he noted that women employees are now permitted to work round the clock with adequate safety and security measures in place, provided they provide written consent.

During the event, Krishna Hedge, Group General Manager – HR at MRPL and the chief Guest delivered a compelling address emphasizing the pivotal role of HR professionals in fostering a harmonious work environment through uniform policies and prioritizing employee well-being. He underscored the significance of talent retention and adherence to established rules while advising HR professionals to seek guidance from responsible government authorities and law enforcing officers. Shri Hedge eloquently highlighted that human resource is the core of any business and cannot function effectively without ethical HR practices, ultimately safeguarding the organization’s reputation and employee well-being.

Steevan Pinto, Chairman of NIPM Mangalore Chapter, emphasized the unique opportunity for HR professionals to directly engage with officials from law enforcement authorities. He urged participants to make the most of this rare opportunity by actively participating and seeking clarification on various aspects of labor enactments.

A panel discussion on statutory compliances involving Provident Fund, Labour, Factory, and ESI authorities were held during the occasion. M. S. Mahadev, Deputy Director of Factories, Division-1, Mangaluru A. P. Unnikrishnan, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Mangaluru, Ms. Wilma Elizabeth Tauro, District labour Officer, Mangalore, Guruvinder Singh, Deputy Director – ESIC, Sub Regional Office, Mangaluru represented the various law enforcing authorities.

During the panel discussion, several significant points were upraised, including the provision that employees covered by ESI are entitled to reservation seats in medical and dental colleges run by the ESI Corporation for their children. Additionally, it was noted that ESI contributions can be calculated based on a gross pay of Rs. 21,000 after deducting washing allowance, travel, and conveyance. Furthermore, it was highlighted that employers who recruit SC/ST individuals with new PF numbers may be eligible for reimbursement of their contribution under the Asha Deepa scheme by the labor department. The Q&A session provided an opportunity for participating HR professionals to seek clarification on various aspects of labor enactments. Dheeraj Shetty, Immediate Past Chairman, NIPM Mangalore Chapter and Associate Vice President (AVP) Ultraviolette Automotive, Bangaluru meticulously moderated the panel discussion.

During the event, around 70 new members were inducted to NIPM and felicitated. The students Faruk Shaikh and Ms. Radhika Sani from Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal, along with Latchiya Priya from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, were awarded cash prizes for winning the quiz competition held by NIPM. Additionally, students from School of Social Work, Rohni Nilaya, St. Joseph Engineering College, and MSNM College volunteered during the program.

The past chairmans of NIPM Mangalore Chapter, P A Jose, Dr Devraj K, Shekhar Pujari, P Suresh, and Dr Sebastin K V were present during the occasion. Lakshmish Rai, Secretary of NIPM Mangalore Chapter, proposed the vote of thanks.