Hubballi: Neha Hiremath’s father demands CBI probe into daughter’s murder

Hubballi: In a major development regarding the sensational MCA student Neha Hiremath murder case, her father, Niranjan Hiremath, has stated that his daughter has been denied justice and he alleged the involvement of an influential MLA in the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Monday, Niranjan Hiremath demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“My daughter’s soul should rest in peace,” he emphasised.

The horrific incident occurred on the evening of April 18, 2024, when the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa, attacked Neha with a knife, repeatedly stabbing her and killing her on the college campus in Hubballi.

Niranjan Hiremath, who is a Congress corporator in the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation, said that the state government had promised him the formation of a fast-track court and assured him justice within 120 days.

“However, there has been no progress in the case, and the fast-track court has not been set up. In this backdrop, the case should be handed over to the CBI,” he asserted.

With tears in his eyes, he further demanded, “Even after nine months since my daughter’s murder, we have not received justice. I cannot see where the investigation is headed. The public and Hindu activists have raised questions about the probe. It is true that an MLA is involved in the case. The CBI must investigate it.”

This development is likely to spark a major controversy in the state.

Sri Ram Sena is also demanding a CBI probe and has successfully ensured the permanent suspension of the accused, Fayaz, from his college.

The founder of Sri Ram Sena, Pramod Muthalik, has also claimed to have evidence regarding the involvement of influential individuals and MLAs in the case.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police ruled out the ‘love jihad’ angle in the case. The police in their charge sheet, which has been submitted to the Hubballi court, said that refusal to marry resulted in her murder. The charge sheet has not made any reference to love jihad.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had submitted a 483-page charge sheet against the accused Fayaz Kondikoppa, mentioning 99 pieces of evidence, including testimonies from Neha’s father, her mother, brother, classmates, friends, and lecturers.

The charge sheet also includes eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage related to the murder.



