Huge Crowd of Devotees Witnesses ‘Car Procession’ of Our Lady of Velankanni at Kalmady

Pics By Praveen, Sany Digitals Udupi

Udupi: As a part of the Annual Feast of Our Lady of Vailankanni Shrine at Stella Maris Church, Kalmady, a grand car procession was held on Sunday, August 11. The event saw the participation of devoted worshippers who gathered to honour Our Lady of Vailankanni.

The procession commenced from Kalmadi Bridge and proceeded towards Kalmady Church. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Mangalore Diocese, had the honour of flagging off the procession.

The Rector of the shrine, Fr Dr Baptist Menezes, extended a warm welcome to Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, as well as to the multitude of devotees who had gathered to express their devotion to Our Lady of Vailankanni.

The Holy Eucharistic celebration was celebrated by Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus Mangalore Diocese. In his Homily, he emphasized Mother Mary’s qualities as a loving mother, faithful wife, and sorrowful neighbour.

On 15th August, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo will celebrate the Holy Eucharistic Mass at 10:30 am. Additional masses will be held at 7:30 am in Konkani, 4 pm in Konkani, and 6 pm in English.

A fellowship meal will be served following the 10:30 am mass, fostering community spirit and camaraderie among pilgrims and visitors.

“Our Lady of Velankanni Shrine” at Kalmady is renowned worldwide for its unique boat-shaped architecture. This sacred occasion holds special significance as the Shrine marks several milestones in its history.

The shrine’s iconic boat-shaped church, inaugurated in 2018, stands as a testament to faith and architectural beauty, attracting thousands of pilgrims annually. Central to its devotion is the statue of Our Lady of Velankanni, installed on August 15, 1988, which has been a focal point for prayers and novenas.

In a momentous event, the Shrine was officially dedicated and proclaimed as the Diocesan Shrine on 15th August 2022, underscoring its importance as a spiritual center in the region.



