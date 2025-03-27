Huge uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over BJP leader’s murder in Ranchi

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a massive uproar on Thursday over the murder of BJP leader and former Zila Parishad member Anil Mahto Tiger in Ranchi.

Before the session began, the BJP MLAs staged a sit-in protest outside the House. As proceedings commenced, they stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government.

Countering the Opposition’s charge, Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and several ruling party MLAs also gathered in front of them, shouting slogans.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto repeatedly appealed for restraint, but the ruckus continued, forcing an adjournment of the House.

Outside, BJP MLAs continued their dharna, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order.

Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, said the murder of Anil Tiger, barely 100 metres from the Kanke police station, had exposed the deteriorating security situation in the state.

“The most shameful part is that Ranchi police attempted to malign the deceased. The DGP is overburdened, and the state police seem more focussed on protecting criminals than ensuring public safety,” he alleged.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren also condemned the incident, saying, “The rising crime shows that criminals in Jharkhand enjoy government protection. We demand that the central government dismiss this ineffective state government and impose President’s Rule.”

Ranchi MLA and former minister C.P. Singh accused the Speaker of shielding the government. “It seems like jungle raj has returned to the state,” he remarked.

The protesting BJP MLAs included Neera Yadav, Naveen Jaiswal, Raj Sinha, Alok Chaurasia, Purnima Das, Prakash Ram, Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta, and others.

The BJP has also called Ranchi bandh on Thursday to protest the murder of Anil Tiger. This has evoked a widespread response, with roads blocked and businesses shut across the city. Ranchi police detained many people who took to the streets in support of the bandh.

Bandh supporters have set up roadblocks at over 15 locations in the city, while major markets and business establishments remain closed.

Ranchi police have detained more than 20 BJP leaders and workers who took to the streets in support of the bandh.