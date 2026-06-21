Hyderabad NEET aspirant dies by suicide a day before retest

Hyderabad: A NEET aspirant died by suicide in Hyderabad on June 20, a day before the NEET (UG) re-examination, said officials on Sunday.

According to police, Sheikh Sana (19) allegedly died by suicide at her residence under the limits of Miyapur Police Station.

She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying with her two sisters in an apartment while pursuing her studies.

Her father, Sheikh Jafar Hussain, is reportedly working in Kuwait, while her mother had travelled to Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh around 10 days ago.

The officials said that academic pressure, family expectations and anxiety over past setbacks are suspected to have driven her to take the extreme step. The student, who hanged herself with her scarf, reportedly left a note in English stating that no one is responsible for her death.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Sana had appeared for the exam last year but could not crack it. Later, she went for long-term coaching and appeared in the test held last month.

She was preparing for a re-examination scheduled on Sunday (June 21).

Sana was staying with her two younger sisters in an apartment while their aunt resides in an adjacent apartment.

Sana went into her room after breakfast on Saturday. Her sisters thought that she was preparing for the exam. However, as she did not come till evening, they opened the door and found her sister hanging. They immediately called the police.

Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case.

Sana’s sisters are in Classes 10 and 6. Police said the children are being looked after by their aunt.

The country has witnessed a spate of suicides by NEET aspirants since the test held on May 3 was cancelled following the allegations of question paper leak.

Sana is said to be the first NEET aspirant from Telangana to die by suicide.



