‘Thanks to PM Modi for ensuring entire world celebrates June 21 as International Day of Yoga’: Northeast leaders

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the Northeast on Sunday, with leaders from Meghalaya and Manipur highlighting yoga’s growing global recognition and its role in promoting physical and mental well-being. The celebrations formed part of nationwide observances led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the main Yoga Day programme in Kolkata.

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the International Day of Yoga event in Shillong and thanked the Prime Minister for helping take yoga to the global stage.

He said, “I would like to thank the Prime Minister for ensuring that the entire world would celebrate 21st June as International Day of Yoga. I thank the Defence Minister who had taken the trouble and the initiative to be here in Shillong in the Eastern Air Command to be part of and celebrate International Day of Yoga here with the armed forces and with the administration and government officials of the state…”

The event in Shillong witnessed participation from armed forces personnel, state government officials, and members of the public, reflecting the widespread observance of Yoga Day across the region.

In Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh highlighted the international recognition yoga has received over the years.

He said, “International Yoga Day on June 21 was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the support of 127 countries. Now it has been included in the Olympic events…”

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said International Day of Yoga is being celebrated not only across India but across the world. He credited Prime Minister Modi for popularising yoga globally and for the United Nations’ recognition of June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

He emphasised that yoga promotes physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle, and urged people to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine.

Across the Northeast, yoga sessions were organised at schools, colleges, government institutions, military establishments and public venues as part of the nationwide celebrations. The events echoed the broader message of wellness, discipline and preventive healthcare that has become central to International Day of Yoga.

The annual observance, now celebrated globally, continues to draw participation from millions of people worldwide, reinforcing yoga’s status as one of India’s most influential cultural and wellness contributions to the world.