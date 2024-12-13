Hyderabad Police deny misbehaviour with Allu Arjun during arrest

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have denied that its personnel misbehaved with actor Allu Arjun at the time of his arrest on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Akshansh Yadav has issued a statement denying that they misbehaved with the actor.

“When the police reached his residence, he requested some time to change his clothes. He went inside his bedroom, police personnel waited outside and took him into custody when he came out. There was no use of force or any misbehavior with him by any police personnel,” the DCP said.

The police officials clarified that Allu Arjun was given enough time to interact with his family and wife and he himself came out and entered the police vehicle.

Allu Arjun was arrested in the case booked against him for the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

On the December 2 letter from the theatre management to the police requesting for police security which was widely circulated on social media after All Arjun’s arrest, the DCP said the organisers did not meet any police officer but simply submitted a letter.

“We receive a lot of requests for ‘bandobust’ citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programs etc., However it is beyond our resources to provide bandobust for every event. In specific cases where heavy crowd is expected or some popular personality is visiting, the organiser personally visits the police station / ACP / DCP office and brief about the program depending upon which we provide the bandobust. In this case the organizer did not meet any officer and simply submitted the letter in the inward section. No details were made available to the police despite this we arranged suitable ‘bandobust’ for crowd management outside the theatre,” reads the statement.

The police official stated that the crowd was well in control till the actor arrived.

“He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of public towards the theatre main gate. At the same time his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle.

“His team was intimated to take him back citing large public gathering but they didn’t act on it and Mr. Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police ‘bandobust’ was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident, in which a lady died and her son is still unconscious on ventilator even after 9 days of the incident,” the DCP added.