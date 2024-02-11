I am Cong loyalist, not slave of high command: Minister Rajanna



Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Sunday said that he is a loyalist of the Congress but not a slave of the party’s high command.

“My high command is my people. I am a loyalist to the Congress but not a slave of high command,” said Rajanna, who is considered to be close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said that his conduct should be appreciated by the people.

“I don’t fear high command. I am the high command myself. There are no high commands for me,” Rajanna said.

He said that there are state and national presidents of Congress and he will always respect their positions. “I will never challenge their decisions,” he said.

Rajanna had earlier also batted for creation of more posts of Deputy Chief Ministers in the state much to the disdain of State President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.



