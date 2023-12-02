I am heading to Telangana, our candidates are approached by others: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that he is heading to Telangana in the backdrop of election results. “I will carry out the task assigned by the party,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar made the statement when asked whether he is heading to Telangana in the backdrop of announcement of results to handle the situation in case of fractured verdict.

When asked about Congress MLAs being contacted by other parties and does the party fear the development, Shivakumar stated that, no MLA from the party will join other political parties.

“We are not bothered about it. Our candidates are being contacted by other political parties. All our candidates, whoever is approached by them have passed on the information about who had contacted them and told us about the attempt being made to pull them. We are also very cautious,” he stated.

“I have a meeting with the public in my constituency today. I am going there to address their grievances. I have to be away for 10 days to attend winter session in Belagavi in north Karnataka. In between, I am going to Telangana,” he stated.

“The leaders from the neighboring states had worked in our state election. Our leaders have also worked in elections there. Hence, we will have our responsibilities during the elections of the neighboring state,” Shivakumar explained.

The results of the assembly polls of Telangana state will be announced on December 3. The elections were held on November 30. The exit polls have given edge to Congress party and a fractured mandate is also predicted.

Shivakumar had said that he is ready to take responsibility that the party gives him after the announcement of exit polls predicting fractured verdict in the state Assembly polls.

Asked if Congress legislators will be housed in Bengaluru in view of hung assembly projections in some of the states, the Deputy Chief Minister had said, “I am confident that the Congress party will come to power in most of the states, including Rajasthan. We have to work as per the party directives if it is needed.”

The statements had stirred a debate at the national level as Shivakumar had handled crisis situations earlier for the Congress party.



