I can lend a helping hand to 10 people aspiring to become film industry professionals, says Kiran Abbavaram

Chennai: Actor Kiran Abbavaram, who is now gearing up for the release of his action entertainer, ‘Dilruba’, has announced that he is willing to extend a helping hand to 10 people from middle and lower middle class families who are passionate about becoming film industry professionals, but who do not currently have the means to do so.

The actor, while speaking at a promotional event for his film, said, “When I came to Krishna Nagar for the first time, there were 40 to 50 people with me. We would meet at different places and discuss films. We wanted to make short films. However, every day, that number kept declining. It slowly became 40 and then 30 and then 10. Now, there aren’t even two or three people. The reason being opportunity.”

Stating that he knew this fact because he too had suffered in a similar fashion, Kiran Abbavaram said, “Earning every single rupee is difficult. If a middle-class person or a person from the poorer sections told those around him that he wants to go to Hyderabad for any job, say for instance, a software job, people won’t say anything. They will bid him good luck and send him on his way. However, if we say, we are leaving to Hyderabad to look for an opportunity in cinema, nobody will agree. Nobody will give even Rs 5000 or Rs 10,000 per month. Nobody will support, because nobody has faith in cinema.”

“I have seen several people in my journey who have returned because of not having hope. I do not know how successful I will be or for how long I will be there. But I have always felt that if I managed to establish myself at some point, I must do what I can. Today, because of the love you all have shown me, I am in a relatively better place,” he said.

“I give you all my word on this stage. Every year, I can support 10 people from the lower middle class or from the middle class who are passionate about cinema and want to enter this industry but who do not have the means. It can be food, accommodation or anything pertaining to honing their skills sets in the cine field. As of this day, I will be able to look after 10 people,” he said.

“If by God’s grace, my stature rises, I can look after a 100 or a 1000. But as of now, if there is somebody who is crazy about cinema but does not have support, I can look after their basic needs. I can look after 10 such persons at this time. I feel it is my responsibility,” he said, even as he urged filmmakers from the rural parts who had come to Hyderabad not to go back, giving up on their dreams.

“I request every filmmaker, who has come from a village, not to turn back without hope. Realise your dreams,” he said.