I fully endorse caste census report, says K’taka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao stated on Wednesday that he will fully endorse the caste census survey report, which has led to major controversy in the state.

The statement has assumed significance as different caste groups have expressed their displeasure regarding the findings of the caste survey report and dubbed it as flawed.

Minister Rao said, “I have reviewed the survey report submitted by the State Commission for Backward Classes under the leadership of the Honourable Jayaprakash Hegde, which is based on social, economic, and educational parameters. If we truly believe in social justice and equal living conditions and are committed to those principles, then it is appropriate to analyse this survey report in a scientific manner. I would also like to emphasise that this report includes logical and reasoned elements.”

He further underlined, “I fully endorse the survey report submitted by the Commission. The report will be presented before the Cabinet. Once the Cabinet approves the report, it can pave the way for an open and fair discussion about the shortcomings of the report and its effective implementation.”

“I have taken note of some of the recommendations made by the Commission. There is no reason for any community to feel dissatisfied with these points. It is my belief that these aspects do not ignore or sideline any community,” he opined.

Some individuals are trying to mislead the public without even reading the report, he pointed out.

“Therefore, I appeal to the people not to arrive at any conclusion at this stage. Let us not create unnecessary confusion. Let us read the report first and then keep our minds open for discussion. Calling the report unscientific without reading it in full is a hasty decision,” he stated.

Minister Rao hails from the Brahmin community.

The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backwards Classes Commission to the Congress-led government has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

In a major development, the Karnataka Vokkaliga Association has announced that the community will oppose the caste census report, along with the Lingayat and other aggrieved communities.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held a meeting on Tuesday night at his official residence in Kumara Park regarding the caste census report, along with ministers, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, and leaders from the Vokkaliga community.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shivakumar claimed that the media reports projecting Muslims as the largest population group in the caste census are false.



