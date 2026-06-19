‘I know who cross-voted; will build new generation of leadership’: Kumaraswamy on K’taka MLC poll loss

Mysuru: Reacting to the cross-voting in the Legislative Council election that resulted in the victory of all five Congress candidates and the defeat of the JD(S) nominee, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Janata Dal(Secular) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said he was neither shocked nor surprised by the developments.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said he had anticipated the cross-voting well in advance and therefore was not disturbed by the outcome.

“Those who became MLAs through the hard work and support of party workers have taken their own personal decisions. I have complete information about those who indulged in cross-voting in the Council election held yesterday. Hence, I am not disturbed by the result,” he said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that he had expected certain legislators to cross-vote and therefore did not have high expectations from the election. “The election result and the cross-voting have neither shocked nor surprised me. I was aware of the possibility earlier itself. That is why I was relaxed when I visited a temple two days ago. I knew what the outcome would be,” he remarked.

He further stated that fielding a JD(S) candidate was, in a way, a test to identify who would remain loyal to the party.

“Symbolically, I fielded a candidate from my party to test who would stand with us,” he said.

Referring to the reasons behind the cross-voting, Kumaraswamy said several factors may have influenced the legislators’ decisions, but declined to discuss them publicly.

“There are many reasons behind the cross-voting, and I do not wish to discuss them in public. Some MLAs have expressed concerns that adequate development is not taking place in their constituencies. They have also decided on their future course of action,” he said.

Kumaraswamy claimed to be fully aware of the political discussions and developments that had taken place behind the scenes.

“I know whom they have spoken to, when they spoke and what kind of transactions or discussions have taken place. Four MLAs from our party have indulged in cross-voting, and I know exactly who they are. Some of them have also discussed the possibility of leaving the JD(S),” he alleged.

The JD(S) leader said he had been closely observing developments within the party over the past three years and had advised legislators to fulfil the promises they made to voters during elections.

“I have told our MLAs that they must honour the commitments made to the people during elections and find ways to get development works done in their constituencies. If some leaders choose to leave the party, new faces will emerge,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the younger generation, Kumaraswamy said the party was prepared to provide opportunities to emerging leaders.

“Today is the era of Gen-Z. Many young people are ready to enter public life. I am mentally prepared to give opportunities to young faces in the party and build a new generation of leadership,” he added.

It can be noted that all five Congress candidates in the fray for the Karnataka Legislative Council emerged victorious; the BJP secured two seats, but its NDA partner, the JD(S), lost as per the much-awaited results announced on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the Congress’ performance in the Legislative Council elections, saying the results reflected growing public confidence in the state government.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that those responsible for cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections would be identified, warning that party members who betrayed the BJP would eventually be exposed.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said the party has taken the issue of cross-voting by some BJP legislators in the Legislative Council elections seriously and warned that those responsible would not be spared and they would face disciplinary action.



