Manipal: Four Engineering Students Arrested for Assault Outside Janani Bar

Manipal: Four engineering students from a private College have been arrested by the Manipal Police in connection with the alleged assault of a group of youths outside Janani Bar & Restaurant, in which one of the victims sustained serious injuries after reportedly being attacked with a metal punch. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody by the court.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on August 2, near Janani Bar & Restaurant in Eshwar Nagar, Herga village, Udupi taluk. Yashraj was walking along the road with his brother, Pavan Kumar, and their friend, Shreyas, when the accused—Akshay A., Puneeth S., Shamanth K.R., and Yashwanth B.J.—allegedly arrived in two cars and intercepted Pavan Kumar.

The complaint alleges that the accused verbally abused the victims without provocation before assaulting Pavan Kumar by punching and kicking him. They then allegedly struck him in the face with a metal punch, causing a serious injury to his nose.

When Yashraj and Shreyas attempted to intervene, they too were allegedly assaulted. The accused reportedly tore their clothes, threatened them with dire consequences, and fled the scene.

Based on the complaint, the Manipal Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The four accused were subsequently arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

During the investigation, police confirmed that all four accused are engineering students of Nitte College. Manipal Police Sub-Inspector Timmesh B.N is conducting further investigation.