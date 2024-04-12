I promoted Anil Antony as my own son: Shashi Tharoor



Thiruvananthapuram: Sitting Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Congress member and candidate for the upcoming polls, Shashi Tharoor on Friday claimed that he had promoted Anil Antony in the party.

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, is the BJP candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and lately has been making waves in the constituency.

“I promoted Anil just like my son and now hearing the language he speaks, I have nothing much to say. We in the Congress party have no such culture like that. Wish he speaks with more respect and love towards Antony. It’s for him to decide and you have to ask him why he speaks like that,” said Shashi Tharoor.

“After his loss at Pathanamthitta, Anil will realise a few things,” said Tharoor while speaking to a TV channel here on Friday.

The Congress veteran is aiming for his fourth straight win. He said the situation is similar to what it was in the 2019 polls and before that also. He reiterated that time too, the fight is between the Congress and the BJP only.

“This will be my last outing to the Lok Sabha and that doesn’t mean I am leaving politics. I will be here itself. This time I am very particular that I need to be in the Lok Sabha as I have to take part in important deliberations which are expected to come up,” added Tharoor.

Tharoor is pitted against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former MP and CPI veteran Panniyan Ravindran.