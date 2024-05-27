I want to cement India’s leadership in global gaming market: PM Modi

New Delhi: As Indian gamers continue to innovate and create real-life games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government will ensure the country’s leadership in the world of gaming in years to come.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS at his official residence – where he met some of the top young gamers last month, PM Modi said there is a huge gaming market waiting for us.

“The irony is that Indians are investing large sums of money while others are making huge profits in the gaming industry. I called young gamers recently to understand their problems. After the interaction, I told my government that I want to cement India’s leadership in the global gaming market,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

“There is such a big future market. Gaming has come to the Olympics now and I want Indian youth to participate in it,” he added.

Last month, PM Modi met Payal Dhare, Mithilesh Patankar, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht, and others and had fruitful discussions around a myriad of key topics, while spending some light and cheerful moments.

The Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue in FY23. The country has a gaming audience of more than 500 million players. According to the Prime Minister, emerging sectors like gaming have created a talent pool in the country, especially in small towns and cities.



