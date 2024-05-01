I will not be intimidated by cases against me: CM Revanth Reddy



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused them of trying to intimidate him.

CM Reddy alleged that they were being vindictive towards him for questioning them over the conspiracy to change India’s Constitution.

He claimed that the duo from Gujarat was trying to do ‘bossism’ in Telangana and termed the Lok Sabha election a fight between ‘Gujarat bossism’ and ‘Telangana vigour’.

CM Reddy was addressing a public meeting as part of the Congress’ campaign at Korutla in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that a case was registered against him by Delhi Police, he alleged that PM Modi and HM Shah were trying to intimidate him, but he was not scared of such cases.

“You may have agencies like ED, IT, CBI and police but the four crore people of Telangana are with me,” he said.

He was referring to the case registered by Delhi Police against him and other Telangana Congress leaders over a doctored video of HM Shah about reservation.

He asked if Amit Shah became Union Home Minister to call a Chief Minister to Delhi in the midst of election campaigns.

The Chief Minister said that if the BJP tries to intimidate him, they will not win one seat in Telangana.

He added that Telangana was the land of revolutionaries who resisted autocracy and repression.

The Chief Minister also took exception to the remarks made by PM Modi at a public meeting in Zaheerabad on Tuesday.

Stating that he must be respectful towards the PM, CM Reddy said it is unbecoming of a person holding the top post to “come to Telangana and abuse us and threaten the Chief Minister.”

CM Reddy said instead of telling what he would do for Telangana and instead of giving assurances to fulfill the commitments made to the state, PM Modi abused and insulted Telangana.

He reiterated the allegation that RSS and BJP had hatched a conspiracy to end reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes.

He claimed that the BJP was seeking over 400 seats to change the Constitution and vowed to provide evidence in support of his allegation.

The CM said he recalled that in 2000 the BJP government had issued a gazette notification to form a commission to change the Constitution.

Stating that Backward Classes were not getting opportunities and funds, he said a census of Backward Classes would be taken up in the state to provide funds to them in proportion to their population.

He asserted that minorities suffered discrimination and the Congress government in the state had provided four per cent reservation for minorities to do justice to them.

“While the Congress provided reservations to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, the BJP is conspiring to repeal the same,” he alleged.