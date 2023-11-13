IADVL Karnataka Branch Awards: FMMC Bags Best Dermatology Department Award

Mangaluru: The Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Father Muller Medical College has been awarded the “Best Dermatology Department Award” by the IADVL Karnataka Branch (Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, Leprologysts) for the year 2023. This is the third time this prestigious award has been received by the department. The same honour was received in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

In addition to this achievement, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean and Professor, was recognized for his international achievements.

Dr Rochelle Cheryl Monteiro Associate Professor, has been awarded the prestigious ILDS 2023 DERMLINK community Dermatology Grant for a research project on migrant workers.

Dr Jyothi Jayaraman, Assistant Professor, received the Community Dermatology Award for her community project on “Cash Nut Dermatitis,” supported by the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS)

Postgraduates of the department, Dr Melissa Grace, secured the first prize in the “Speaking Image” category, while Dr Mrunalini Rayi and Dr Swathi N secured the second runner-up position in the state quiz.

These awards were presented during CUTICON – KN 2023, held at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal from October 27th to 29th, 2023.

Our Department has been selected as one of the 12 premium institutes in the world to participate in the Global Partnerships for Education and Care (GPEC) programme supported by ILDS.

To celebrate the achievements of being awarded the best Dermatology department by IADVL KN 2023 and other accolades, the felicitation program was organized at the AV Hall Knowledge Centre, Father Muller Medical College on November 9, 2023, at 4 PM. Dr Jacintha Martis, Professor and Head of the department, welcomed the gathering. Dr Michelle Fernandes, Associate Professor, presented the departmental profile of achievements.

In his presidential address, the Director applauded the department’s achievements and expressed his gratitude for the dedication and hard work of the staff and students who have contributed to receiving this award. Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst. The administrator of FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Dr B. Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Medical Services, Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal FMCOAHS, Ms Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, FMCOSH, Dr Derek Lobo Governing board member FMCI, Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Vice Dean, and Professor, as well as Dr Sukumar D Professor, Dr Ganesh Kamath H former professor, other staff and postgraduates of the Dermatology Department, Management committee members, and HODs of Father Muller Medical College, graced the occasion. All staff, post-graduates, and non-teaching staff were felicitated during the programme.

Dr Ramesh Bhat M proposed the vote of thanks, Dr Melissa Grace and Dr Divya Babu compered the programme