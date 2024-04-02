IAF carries out emergency trial landing of Chinook helicopters on NH-44 in Kashmir



Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully carried out an emergency trial landing of Chinook helicopters in the early hours of Tuesday on NH-44 in J&K’s Anantnag district.

The emergency trial landing and take off exercise was carried out on the specially laid 3.5 km long stretch on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH-44) in the Bijbehara area of the district.

IAF sources said Chinook helicopters were deployed for the exercise and the emergency trial landing and take off operation was carried out successfully with pinpoint precision.

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements by deploying security forces and setting up radars and other technical equipment, including CCTVs, to ensure smooth trial run.

A large number of security personnel had been deployed near the emergency landing facility and in the adjacent areas.

The clearance work on the highway (strip) was completed ahead and teams from the Health and Fire Services and other departments were deployed near the strip.

The facility will come handy during war, floods, NDRF’s rescue operations, air dropping of relief material, transportation of stranded people and for other emergency needs.

Ahead of the landing and take off exercise, the traffic department had issued an advisory suspending all traffic on the highway.