ICW: Amit Aggarwal blends philosophy, science, religion, mythology, maths

Mumbai: Designer Amit Aggarwal, who recently showcased his collection at India Couture Week, has revealed that his collection is inspired by philosophy, science, religion, mythology, and math, all of which represent different aspects of time.

His collection, named Antevorta after the Greek goddess of the future, was showcased by Bollywood stars like Fatima Sana Shaikh and Abhay Deol.

Amit has had a long journey in the world of fashion. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi.

Soon after his graduation, Amit showcased his collections through student competitions around the world and began working with some of the country’s most accomplished designers, such as Tarun Tahiliani.

As he showcased his designs at India Couture Week, the designer said: “The collection is inspired by the five concepts of time — philosophy, science, religion, mythology, and math. Each section was designed as one philosophy around time. I believe in the cyclic nature of time, and I feel that the past, present, and future continue into an eternal loop.”

His collection includes Banarasi sarees in a new form.

Talking about this, Amit said: “By using pre-owned Banarasi sarees, we have tried to give them a new lease of life by using new techniques, saving them, and creating a new form of the sarees.”

When asked about the inception of these designs and when he started thinking about them, Amit said that his overall narrative for design is a continuous flow, so he can’t pinpoint an exact time when the collection started.

“It’s mostly a journey of evolution. More than the audience, I focused on the sentiment. For me, beauty is the epitome of creation or feeling, and that is all I wanted to evoke — something that makes you feel beautiful. I don’t look at the body as a definition of design. It is pretty much the soul, the emotion, and what it makes you feel,” he added.