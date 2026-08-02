ICYM City Varado Organises ‘Gadyanth Udkana’; Cordel Parishioners Revel in Traditional Monsoon Festivities

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) City Varado, in association with the ICYM Cordel Unit and the Youth Commission of Holy Cross Church, Cordel, organised ‘Gadyanth Udkana 2026’, a unique day-long monsoon celebration at Umikan Estate, Umikan, on August 2. The event brought together parishioners of all age groups for a day filled with fun, fellowship, traditional games, and community bonding amid lush green paddy fields.

The programme commenced with an invocation, following which hundreds of parishioners enthusiastically gathered in the sprawling paddy fields to relive the joy of traditional village games and celebrate the beauty of the monsoon season.

The ICYM Cordel Unit organised a wide range of exciting mud- and water-based games for children, youth, adults, and senior citizens, creating an atmosphere of laughter, unity, and healthy competition—the event aimed to reconnect participants with nature while strengthening relationships within the parish community.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Fr. Clifford Fernandes appreciated the initiative taken by the youth. He said, “This is a unique programme jointly organised by the ICYM Unit and the Youth Commission at the beautiful Umikan Estate. It is heartening to see such a large number of parishioners participating with great enthusiasm. Events like these bring families together, strengthen our parish community, and create lasting memories. I congratulate the ICYM members and the Youth Commission for their excellent planning, teamwork, and hard work.”

Drawing a humorous comparison, Fr Clifford remarked, “Nowadays, many people spend between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 an hour for mud therapy at wellness centres. Today, our parishioners are enjoying the same mud therapy absolutely free! I invite everyone, young and old alike, to participate wholeheartedly. Let us encourage our youth to continue organising such meaningful and entertaining programmes that promote togetherness, healthy recreation, and joyful fellowship.”

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, ICYM City Varado President Joel D’Souza said the event marked another milestone in the organisation’s activities. “This is the first time ICYM City Varado has organised ‘Gadyanth Udkana’ simultaneously across five units, including Permannur, Kulshekar, and neighbouring parishes. On August 16, we will be organising a football tournament, and within just two months, this will be our third major event. Our objective is to unite young people through faith, fellowship, and community-based activities,” he said.

Expressing his delight at the overwhelming participation, Joel added, “Today, many children who would normally hesitate to step into the mud are enjoying themselves freely in the paddy fields. It is wonderful to witness the enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and unity among the participants. Such events encourage young people to step away from mobile phones, reconnect with nature, and spend quality time with family and friends. We invite more people to participate in future editions of this unique celebration.”

Participants enthusiastically competed in a variety of traditional and entertaining games, including relay races, mystery lock, sack race, reverse run, lemon-and-spoon race, running race, volleyball, ‘Bombing the City’, cup balance, food relay, Povli Vodchi, balloon race, bottle-filling challenge, three-legged race, and tug-of-war.

The event also featured food stalls serving a variety of refreshments, adding to the festive atmosphere. Children, youth, parents, and senior citizens participated with equal enthusiasm, making the programme a true celebration of community spirit, friendship, and togetherness.