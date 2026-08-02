Mangalore IAS First to Release Karnataka Police Constable Exam Answer Key

Mangaluru, August 2: Mangalore IAS, one of the leading coaching institutes for Civil Services and Government competitive examinations, has become the first institute in Mangaluru to release the unofficial answer key for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written Examination held on August 2, 2026.

Immediately after the completion of the examination, the institute’s team of subject experts prepared the answer key to help candidates assess their performance and estimate their probable scores well before the official key is released.

Aspirants from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts who appeared for the examination are invited to visit the Mangalore IAS campus to verify their answers free of cost. Experienced faculty members will also be available to clarify doubts, discuss the question paper, and guide candidates on the next stages of the recruitment process.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh Kumar S., Founder of Mangalore IAS, said, “Our objective is to provide timely academic support to aspirants. By releasing the answer key immediately after the examination, we enable candidates to evaluate their performance without delay, identify their strengths and areas for improvement, and prepare confidently for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.”

He further stated that Mangalore IAS has always been committed to empowering government job aspirants by providing quality coaching, expert guidance, and regular assessment through mock tests and mentoring sessions.

Over the years, Mangalore IAS has successfully trained thousands of aspirants preparing for Civil Services, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Police, Banking, SSC, Railway, and other Government competitive examinations. The institute has earned a reputation for its experienced faculty, comprehensive study materials, student-centric approach, and consistent results.

The institute encouraged all candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable examination to make use of this free academic initiative and obtain expert guidance for their future preparation.



