ICYM Mangalore Diocese Hosts EMMAUS 2025 – A Night to Walk in Faith with the Lord

Mangalore Diocese Hosts EMMAUS 2025 – A Night to Walk in Faith with the Lord

Mangalore: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Mangalore Diocese, in association with the St. Joseph Vaz Silver Jubilee Committee of Mudipu and ICYM Mangalore South Deanery, successfully organized a spiritually enriching event titled EMMAUS 2025. This gathering, dedicated to youth, took place over a transformative 12-hour period at the picturesque St. Joseph Vaz Shrine in Mudipu, beginning at 6:30 P.M. on February 22 and concluding at 6:30 A.M. on February 23.

The event witnessed an impressive attendance of over 350 youth and community members, who actively participated in various faith-centric activities, including prayer, worship, reflection, and fellowship. Mr. Leo D’Souza, Animator of the ICYM Mudipu unit, warmly welcomed all attendees, officially marking the commencement of this remarkable spiritual night.

The program was initiated with a profound symbolic gesture—Walk with Mary. Participants, embodying faith and trust, engaged in a solemn procession from Mudipu Junction to the St. Joseph Vaz Shrine, reciting the rosary along the way. This beautiful procession culminated in the St. Joseph Vaz Novena, expertly led by Rev. Fr. Santhosh Menezes, Assistant Parish Priest, which set a reverent tone for the evening.

Following the procession, attendees were treated to refreshments before the gathering turned its attention to the keynote address. Joyson Emmanuel, President of the Puttur Deanery, introduced the distinguished resource person, Very Rev. Fr. Cyprian Pinto, Vicar of St. Joseph Vaz Mangalore South Deanery and Parish Priest of Permannur. In his enlightening talk, Fr. Pinto delved into the essence of faith in Christ, addressing the challenges faced by young believers, and shared compelling personal anecdotes that resonated deeply with the audience. The heartfelt insights provided by Fr. Pinto were acknowledged with gratitude by Riana D’Cunha, Lady Vice President of ICYM.

As the night progressed post-dinner, Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, introduced Br. Rony Ammebal and his talented team, who captivated the youth with “Divine Jam,” a powerful session of worship infused with rhythm and soul-stirring music. This session elevated the spiritual experience and injected renewed energy into the assembly.

Subsequently, Prithesh Lobo, President of the Vittal Deanery, introduced Rev. Fr. Cyril Lobo, who led a moving adoration session. In this intimate atmosphere of prayer, both clergy and youth had the opportunity to pray for one another, and a significant number opted for confession, reflecting the event’s focus on personal renewal and spiritual growth. Special acknowledgments were extended to Rev. Fr. Cyril Lobo, Br. Rony Ammebal, and his team for their indispensable contributions. Rev. Fr. Assisi Rebello, Parish Priest of Mudipu, enriched the evening by sharing intriguing insights into the history of the shrine.

The attendees were then divided into 15 groups for interactive activities, fostering engagement and community spirit among the participants. A subsequent session of praise and worship was led by Br. Rony Ammebal and his team, providing a platform for participants to share their testimonies, which inspired many with their stories of faith.

Shortly after a tea break, the “Path of Mercy” session invited participants to reflect deeply on their vulnerabilities. Each youth wrote down their shortcomings on paper and symbolically surrendered them to God by casting them into a campfire, signifying release and renewal. Winston Joel Sequeira, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, conducted the Novena of St. Gonsalo Garcia, the Patron of ICYM, further enriched the night with prayer.

The evening continued with lively action songs led by DEXCO members, followed by the screening of three short films that touched on themes of faith. Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza facilitated a group activity based on these films, encouraging vibrant discussions and reflections among participants about their faith journeys.

As dawn approached, the event culminated with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist, presided over by Rev. Fr. Santhosh Menezes, along with esteemed co-celebrants Rev. Fr. Denzil Lobo, Rev. Fr. Assissi Rebello, and Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza. The spiritual liturgy became a profound culmination of the night’s activities, reinforcing the central theme of walking in faith.

Concluding the event, Winston Joel Sequeira expressed heartfelt gratitude in his vote of thanks, extending special acknowledgments to Rev. Fr. Assissi Rebello, Rev. Fr. Santhosh Menezes, and the Parish Pastoral Committee for their unwavering support. He also recognized the dedicated efforts of the ICYM Mudipu unit and the South Deanery Council’s youth, whose contributions were pivotal to the event’s success.

Appreciation was duly directed towards the event’s main sponsors—namely, the Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Catholic Centre Mangalore, along other generous donors who made this spiritually enriching experience possible.

EMMAUS 2025 was not merely an event but a manifestation of faith in action, uniting a diverse assembly of over 350 attendees in a vibrant atmosphere of prayer, worship, and reflection. This gathering undoubtedly served as a significant milestone for the youth of Mangalore Diocese, forging lasting memories and spiritual bonds through the shared experience of walking faithfully together in the presence of the Lord.



