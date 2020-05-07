Spread the love



















ICYM Mangalore Diocese Launches Red Drop Mangalore App to the Society

The situation across the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is known to us. Our Prime minister has announced the nationwide lockdown to fight together against COVID-19. During this pandemic time, the hospitals are running out of blood units, and it has been very difficult for the donors to travel from far away towards the hospitals to donate blood. Being aware of this situation, the youth of ICYM Central Council, Mangalore Diocese has taken a drastic step to develop an app that would be beneficial to the hospitals, donors and recipients. The app is designed in order to meet the requirements of the recipients immediately through the list of donors registered in the app.

The ICYM CENTRAL COUNCIL, MANGALORE DIOCESE has been selflessly working and serving the people of Mangalore SINCE 2016 under the banner named as RED DROP CAMPAIGN in 5 major hospitals of Mangalore. On 1st May 2020, the RED DROP MANGALORE APP was released on the auspicious occasion of the 20th Priestly Ordination of Yuvaspoorthi Fr Ronald Prakash D’Souza – Secretary, Mangalore Youth Commission – Diocese of Mangalore and ICYM Director, Mangalore Diocese. Leon Loyd Saldanha – President, ICYM Central Council Mangalore Diocese gave a brief introduction about the app. The app was released by Yuvaspoorthi Fr Ronald Prakash D’Souza – Secretary, Mangalore Youth Commission – Diocese of Mangalore and ICYM Director Mangalore Diocese along with Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, ICYM Designate Director – Diocese of Mangalore

Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza explained the importance and the need for blood units and requested likeminded donors to register themselves through the app. Yuva Spoorthi Fr Ronald Prakash D’Souza thanked the ICYM members and the Red Drop Committee members who have worked day and night selflessly behind the formation of this app and also thanked the developer Jackson Eric D’Costa, Codeslice technology. He further requested to download the app from the play store, register and become a part of the noble work. Veena Vas, ICYM General Secretary, was present during the occasion.

The RED DROP MANGALORE enables us to save lives through the APP. The process of donating blood and platelets is very much simplified, promoting more donors to give. The Red Drop app aims to create the largest database of blood donors from Mangalore. Donors can schedule and regulate their donation through this app. Users can also SEND, REQUEST and SEARCH the required blood donors as per their needs

RED DROP MANGALORE APP will continue to serve the society through new initiatives and ideas until the purpose of this campaign is met.