If Siddaramaiah resigns, I will quit too: K’taka LoP on land scam charges

Bengaluru: After Congress levelled land scam allegations against Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka, he on Thursday announced that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns over the MUDA charges, he (Ashoka) will resign as well.

“I will resign as per the demand made by four Congress ministers who held a press conference against me. Let those four ministers get the resignation of Siddaramaiah first. Otherwise, barring Minister for Home G. Parameshwara, let the other three ministers tender their resignations to show their love for Siddaramaiah,” the LoP told media persons in Bengaluru.

“I will wait for 24 hours. Let the Congress minister take my challenge,” he said.

He added that the Karnataka High Court and the Special Court for MLAs/MPs have given the verdict in his favour in connection with the Lottegollahalli land case, adding that Siddaramaiah has not received any such relief from courts in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

“It is not correct to make allegations against me for political reasons. The land does not belong to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The BDA has given NOC. The land owner Ramaswamy had inherited the property from his father. I have got the registration done by paying money lawfully,” Ashoka said.

He added that the then Governor late Hansraj Bharadwaj had refused the consent for prosecution in 2010 in the case while the two courts ruled in his favour, adding that the Governor Bharadwaj appointed by the Congress did not permit prosecution.

“My case and Siddaramaiah’s case are different. Still, I will resign from my post as demanded by Congress ministers but let them first get the resignation of Siddaramaiah,” he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress released documents alleging a land scam worth hundreds of crores against Ashoka.

Karnataka Minister for Home G. Parameshwara made the charges and demanded action against Ashoka at the joint press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

The press conference was jointly held by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, and Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda.



