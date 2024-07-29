If southern states are treated unfairly, there could be calls for division of the country: DK Suresh

Bengaluru: D.K. Suresh, former Congress MP and brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stirred a controversy on Monday by stating that if the Central government continues to treat the southern states unfairly there could be calls for the division of the country.

On February 1, Suresh had alleged that the southern states are not getting their rightful share of the GST and direct taxes from the Centre and the injustice may force them to demand a separate nation. The statement had led to a huge furore at the national level.

Speaking at his residence in Bengaluru, he stated that the Union government is working to suppress the Karnataka state and check its economic growth. “I have said before and I say it now, the southern states are being treated unfairly. If this injustice continues, there could be calls for division in the future. This has already started in Tamil Nadu.”

North India and Gujarat have been given priority in the budget. Don’t our states have the right to receive the same? Suresh questioned.

It is the duty of the Central government to provide financial support for state projects. However, injustice is being done to our state, he alleged.

“We are not begging. What plans have they given in the Union budget? Apart from asking for votes, what have they given us? Irrigation, job creation, and Bengaluru’s traffic issues have not been mentioned in the budget,” he complained.

“They are only working to bring down the Congress government. Only the states of North India and Gujarat are being preferred. “We are not fighting with the Central government. We are only asking for our rights,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been elected twice from the state. Instead of giving respect to the state, she is only doing patchwork.

This budget is limited to North India alone. Political allegations are being made against the state. Plans should be announced for the state’s industries, IT and BT sectors. Simply making accusations is not enough. The taxes are paid for a purpose, they are not paid just like that. Are we paying less tax than Uttar Pradesh or Bihar? How many plans have been given to the state in the past ten years? Suresh questioned.