If the BJP comes to power, will incidents like those in Manipur occur across the Country?: Manjunath Bhandary

Udupi: In a recent statement addressing the media in Udupi, Congress working president and council member Manjunath Bhandary raised critical questions regarding the potential ramifications of a BJP-led government in India. His comments come in light of a stone-pelting incident at the Udayagiri police station in Mysore and ongoing violence in Manipur, which has persisted for two years.

Bhandary posed the provocative question: “Can we say that if the BJP comes to power, incidents like those in Manipur will happen across the entire country?” Reflecting on the turmoil in Manipur, where the Chief Minister has recently resigned amid escalating violence, Bhandary called for accountability from the BJP. “Let the BJP answer this first, and then we’ll address the issue in Mysore. Such incidents are wrong,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the importance of due process, he reiterated that justice should not be sought through unlawful means. “If justice is not served, people can approach the executive or judiciary. Everyone has the opportunity to seek justice in stages. The Constitution provides us with this opportunity,” he stated, reinforcing the need for adherence to lawful conduct.

Bhandary also addressed another pressing issue regarding the incident involving Bhadravati MLA Sangamesh’s son, who allegedly used derogatory language towards a female government officer. While acknowledging his lack of detailed information about the incident, he condemned any behavior that undermines the dignity guaranteed by the Constitution. “It is not right for anyone, be it an elected representative or a citizen, to interfere,” he affirmed, adding that both he and his party strongly denounce such actions.

Moreover, regarding the ongoing strike by Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) demanding their rights, Bhandary mentioned that the Revenue and Rural Development Ministers have initiated discussions to address the concerns of the PDOs. He stressed the necessity for a comprehensive review and a collective decision at the cabinet level, underscoring that the government must maintain a consistent stance across different departments.

Bhandary’s remarks resonate within a broader context of political tension and the need for responsible governance, as he calls for a careful examination of the implications of political power and public conduct in the sphere of governance.