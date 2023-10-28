If Udupi CMC Strictly Prohibits Display of Illegal Flex Hoardings/Banners, Why Can’t MCC?

If Udupi City Municipal Council Strictly Prohibits Display of Illegal Flex Hoardings/Banners, Why Can’t Mangaluru City Corporation?



Mangaluru: On the outset my sincere compliments to the Commissioner of The Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) for doing the needful in prohibiting the display of illegal FLEX hoardings and banners, and also for issuing a notification stating that banners, buntings, and cutouts in the city have exceeded their permitted display period, and individuals responsible for such displays must promptly remove them. This is the second time this month that Udupi CMC has taken action to remove the flex hoardings/banners. Good job!

However, when we look at our so-called SMART CITY-MANGALURU, the City is plagued with hundreds of illegal flex hoardings and banners at every nook and corner, and there has been no end to it. Every time a religious festival kicks in, such hoardings/banners mushroom, and as a part of nataka/drama the MCC Officials right after the festival step in to remove them, and a few days later, these spots are filled with hoardings and banners. Seems like RELIGION is more than the LAW in this City. As per the Karnataka Municipal Act, it is imperative to obtain permission from the municipal office before installing banners and cutouts. The permission should specify the start date, end date, and permission letter number.

But when our netas and other government officials make use of such advertising tactics disrespecting the HC orders, what more can we say. And there is also a safety hazard issue, since these hoardings are not erected properly, many times during high winds/rains, they fall, and sometimes on pedestrians. Recently a huge hoarding displayed near Nanthoor Junction fell on three students walking nearby, and they narrowly escaped without injuries. Such incidents have taken place at other parts of the City, and no one from the District Administration, including the DC, nor the MCC Commissioner or Mayor have put a strict BAN on display of illegal flex hoardings and banners when the law clearly says display of flex advertising materials are banned.

A Huge Flex Hoarding displayed near Nanthoor Junction topples, and three students walking nearby narrowly escaped from getting hurt

The Udupi CMC commissioner has also ordered that unauthorised posters placed on walls and in public areas within the Udupi Municipal Council’s jurisdiction will be removed without prior notice, and that in the interest of preserving the city’s aesthetics, the indiscriminate placement of posters at various locations must be curtailed. Any small, unauthorised billboards or placards affixed to electric poles will also be taken down. He has also emphasised that individuals responsible for printing banners and cutouts must obtain permission from the Municipal Council, display them at designated locations, and promptly remove them after the permitted period has concluded.

But here in Mangaluru, we are seeing a different way of displaying a bunch of illegal flex hoardings/banners and they remain for days even after the festival or event is over, like we are seeing the hoardings still left behind after the recent conclusion of a festival. Don’t you think that Laws should be followed throughout the year- irrespective of religious feasts/other events or not! Funny and strange, which is happening ONLY in Mangaluru/DK I guess! And regarding the display of flex hoardings/banners once again, they are violating rules as per the provision of the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act 1981. People should use their civic sense on such issues, but they do not.

As usual, the officials had assured that action would be taken against violators of flex rules, but all in vain. Even though recently the MCC Commissioner had said that the city corporation officials will continue the drive to remove all unauthorised publicity materials in the city limits, in reality it has not been done in due time. In conclusion, what is the point in having all these flex laws when they are NOT strictly enforced. Oh well, I guess nothing much could be done- the trend has been going on for years, and suppose they will continue in future too. That’s Kudla aka Smart City Mangaluru!