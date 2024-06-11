Imam of village mosque shot dead by unidentified assailants in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP): The Imam of a mosque was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning in Bhensia Village of Moradabad District.

The assailants, apparently known to the deceased, first called him out of the mosque and then shot him dead from a point-blank range.

The deceased Maulana Akram was a resident of Rampur District but was living in Bhensia Village for the last 15 years and was working in the local mosque.

The Katghar police spokesman said that the body was being sent for post mortem and additional forces had been deployed in the village in view of prevailing tension.

Further details are awaited.