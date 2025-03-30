IMD forecasts scattered rainfall in Gujarat next week

Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light scattered rainfall across several parts of Gujarat in the coming days, providing temporary relief from rising temperatures.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, light showers are expected to begin on March 31, primarily affecting the districts of Narmada and Tapi.

The rainfall activity is set to intensify slightly on April 1, covering a broader region. Districts, including Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, along with the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, are likely to witness light rainfall.

By April 2, the spell is expected to extend further, impacting Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Botad, Gir Somnath, along with Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

On April 3, rainfall is forecast to persist in Narmada and Tapi, potentially marking the end of this wet spell.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly farmers, to stay updated with local weather forecasts, as these light showers could impact harvesting schedules and agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, urban centers might experience brief relief from the prevailing heat. While this rainfall is not expected to be heavy, residents are urged to take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to temporary waterlogging or sudden weather changes.

Gujarat is experiencing high temperatures, with Ahmedabad currently at 32 degrees Celsius under sunny conditions.

The heat is expected to intensify over the coming days, with maximum temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in some regions.

The forecast for Ahmedabad predicts extreme heat throughout the week, with temperatures peaking at 40-42 degrees Celsius from March 31 to April 5.

Surat and other major cities are also facing similar conditions, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that prolonged outdoor exposure could be hazardous, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid peak heat hours.

Despite the scorching temperatures, the IMD has forecasted light scattered rainfall in parts of Gujarat, including Narmada, Tapi, Surat, and Bhavnagar, between March 31 and April 3, which might bring brief relief.

However, overall, the region remains under a heatwave-like condition, and precautionary measures are advised.