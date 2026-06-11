IMO condemns tanker attack near Strait of Hormuz as US confirms strike

London: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) strongly condemned an attack on a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz that reportedly left three seafarers missing.

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the IMO said the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello caught fire after reportedly being struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed deep concern over the incident, saying any act endangering the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping was “simply unacceptable.”

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces had disabled the tanker in the Gulf of Oman late Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to CENTCOM, a US military aircraft fired precision munitions into the vessel’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.

Dominguez stressed that the protection of seafarers, civilian shipping and freedom of navigation must be upheld at all times, and that all actions affecting international shipping should fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea.

The IMO called for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

According to the organisation, 43 attacks on international shipping have been confirmed in and around the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, following which three Indian crew members are still reportedly missing.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It added that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the statement added.