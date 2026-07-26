Paldane Parish Organises Awareness Seminar on ‘Digital Wellbeing & Cyber Safety’ for Youth and Parents

Mangaluru: In view of the rapid growth of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in everyday life, the Commission for Social Communication of St. Teresa of Kolkata Church, Paldane, organised an interactive awareness seminar titled “Digital Wellbeing & Cyber Safety: Smart & Safe Youth in the AI & Digital World” on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the parish hall.

The seminar aimed to empower children, youth, and parents with practical digital literacy skills, raise awareness about online threats, and promote responsible digital habits.

Rev. Fr. A. I. Fernandes, Diocesan Secretary for the Commission for Social Communication and Director of the Canara Communication Centre, Mangaluru, was the keynote resource person.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr. Fernandes conducted live demonstrations on online security tools, safe browsing practices, and the responsible use of generative AI platforms. He urged participants to remain vigilant against cyber threats, manage screen time wisely, and foster a culture of digital responsibility and kindness.

Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Richard A. Coelho presided over the programme and highlighted the growing need for digital awareness among families in today’s technology-driven world.

Assistant Parish Priests Rev. Fr. Joseph, OFM Cap., Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council Mr. Elias Fernandes, Secretary Mr. Roshan Monteiro, Parish Pastoral Commission Coordinator Mr. William Lobo, and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.