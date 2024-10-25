Impact of cyclone Dana felt in Bihar, 34 districts to be affected

Patna: As cyclonic storm Dana made landfall in Odisha, it is showing its impact in the neighbouring states of Bihar and Jharkhand, where Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rain and strong winds.

Dana touched down on the northern coast of Odisha at 5:30 a.m. on October 25, affecting areas about 20 km north-northwest of Dhamara and 40 km from Hablikhati Nature Camp near Bhitarkanika.

As Dana moves inward, a change in the weather is already noticeable across Bihar, with cloud cover in more than 34 districts and temperatures dropping by 1-6 degrees Celsius.

The storm’s effects, including rain and wind, are expected to start showing in Bihar from Friday afternoon. IMD predicts that Dana will weaken into a storm by the afternoon of October 25 as the rear section of the cyclone progresses over land. Landslides are also being reported due to the storm’s force in affected regions.

Residents in Bihar and Jharkhand are advised to stay vigilant, as the storm could lead to localised flooding, disruptions, and power outages.

The impact of cyclone Dana is forecast to bring rain and storms across significant parts of Bihar, with intensity expected on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, October 25, rain is anticipated in eastern, south-central, and eastern Bihar, with the heaviest downpours likely in the Kosi and Seemanchal districts. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds of 20-40 kmph is forecast for 24 districts, including Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Banka, Jamui, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, and Patna.

On Saturday, October 26, the impact of Dana will persist, with rain forecast across northeast, north-central, and south Bihar. Officials are warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in these areas, urging residents to take precautions.

The authorities have advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees or near unstable structures during high winds.

With the storm likely to weaken as it moves further on land, the rainfall and winds should gradually subside by the end of the weekend.