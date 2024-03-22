IN-LAND BUILDERS SET TO UNVEIL ICONIC COMMERCIAL ADDRESS IN MANGALORE – “INLAND BUSINESS PARK”

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Builders is set to inaugurate its state-of-the-art commercial project INLAND BUSINESS PARK in April, 2024.

Located on Bejai Main Road, in close proximity to Bharat Mall, KSRTC Main Bus Terminus and a myriad of big business establishments, Inland Business Park will be an iconic commercial addresses in Mangalore. The plush business premises are well suited for big brand showrooms; offices of multi-national companies; clinic space and diagnostic centers for prominent doctors; bank branches; health, fitness and training centers; mega brand food chains; and a host of other new-age businesses.

Inland Business Park offers 62 commercial spaces of the highest quality and latest design. Two major highlights of the building will be its ample parking spaces and enhanced power provision with 100% DG back-up. Also among the modern amenities provided are 24-hour CCTV based security, the latest fire-fighting system, wide corridors with granite flooring and two automated elevators with Automatic Rescue Device. A spacious marble-lined lobby adds to the grand appearance of the building. The lobby will also house an artistic CAFE which will be a first of its kind in the city.

Inland Business Park also boasts of a futuristic identity signage board, energy efficient lighting for common areas, AC and internet point provisions, façade glazing and very spacious washrooms on every floor. The office spaces will be a lavish 9’6” in height and the double height showroom space will be 17’8” in height. Customers can choose office spaces from 345 sqft to 1010 sqft, with provision to combine adjoining spaces for bigger requirements.

The second and third floor of the building are devoted to the medical fraternity such as doctors’ clinics, diagnostic centers, labs and pharmacies. Currently there is a big vacuum for medical facilities in Bejai. Most of the reputed doctors are located in the Falnir/Balmatta/Highland area where there is a severe shortage of parking. By offering spacious clinic premises with adequate parking, In-land is fulfilling a long cherished dream of the medical fraternity for modern infrastructure. Several commercial spaces in the building have already been sold and prospective buyers would do well to make their choices expeditiously.

With a glorious track-record of 37 years, the In-land Group is one of the foremost builders and developers in Karnataka. In its pursuit of excellence In-land has created 47 high-quality residential and commercial buildings not just in Mangalore but also in Bangalore, Puttur and Ullal. It has the distinction of constructing landmark buildings such as Inland Windsors, the first skyscraper in Mangalore and a building which has received national recognition. Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the group “Our constant endeavor is to design and construct ultra-modern commercial and residential buildings that enhance the lifestyle and status of our customers. Investing in real estate should always be a carefully considered decision and your best option is to place your trust in a well-established brand which has proven and time-tested credentials. In-land uses only the best quality materials and employs a team of highly skilled engineers to deliver high quality projects well in time. An open and honest approach in our dealings has won us the hearts and loyalty of thousands of customers. In the future too you will see many more innovative and beautifully designed buildings with the In-land brand name adorning the skyline not just of Mangalore but other cities of the state as well.”

IN-LAND BUILDERS

3RD FLOOR, INLAND ORNATE

NAV BHARAT CIRCLE

MANGALORE 575 003

Phone: 9972089099, 9880138015, 9972014055