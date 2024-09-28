Inauguration of International Conference on Dental Education & Curriculum Conclave 6.0

Mangalore: The International Conference on Dental Education & Curriculum Conclave 6.0 (ICDECC 2024) was inaugurated on Friday, 27th September 2024 at the Marena Sports Complex, Mangalore. The event, organized by Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), brought together dental educators and professionals from across India to discuss advancements in dental education and curriculum development.

Dr. Junaid Ahmed Chairperson, ICDEC & Associate Dean MCODS, Mangalore,Welcomed the gathering and said The International Conference on Dental Education & Curriculum Conclave is a key event in the academic calendar of MCODS, promoting excellence in dental education and fostering collaboration between institutions.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), as the Chief Guest. While addressing the crowd, he mentioned, “ICDECC 2024 provides a unique platform for academic leaders and educators to collaborate and discuss innovative approaches in dental education. These discussions will help us align our curriculum with global standards and foster a future-ready healthcare workforce”.

The Guest of Honor, Dr. U.S. Krishna Nayak, Principal & Dean, A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, added, “It is crucial for dental education to evolve with the fast-changing landscape of healthcare. ICDECC 2024 ensures that educators and students remain at the forefront of dental advancements, and we take pride in being part of this initiative”.

Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mangalore Campus, MAHE, who presided over the event, highlighted the significance of such conferences, saying, “ICDECC serves as a pivotal event that reinforces the importance of curriculum innovation. By bringing together the brightest minds in dental education, we are ensuring a transformative learning experience for students.”

The event featured panel discussions, workshops, and expert talks aimed at reshaping dental education to address emerging challenges in the field. Faculty, students, and dental professionals participated in various sessions, sharing insights on integrating technology, patient-centered care, and global practices into dental curriculum development.

Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dean MCODS, Mangalore, Dr. Monica C Solomon, Dean MCODS, Manipal and Dr. Shashi Rashmi Acharya, Associate Dean MCODS Manipal were also present at the event

Supriya Nambiar organizing secretary, Thanked everyone for their presence and support for the conference

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.