Inauguration of the Michael D’Souza & Family Educare Endowment Fund in the Udupi Diocese

Udupi: On October 10, 2024, the Udupi Diocese celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Michael D’Souza and Family Educare Endowment (Revolving) Fund at the Anugraha Prastrol Center in Kakkunje. This event, organized by the Samapda of the Udupi diocese, was marked by the distinguished presence of Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi, along with other notable figures including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, the Vicar General, and Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, the Educare Committee Advisor.

The gathering was initiated with a warm welcome from Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, who introduced the esteemed guests on the dais, setting a tone of camaraderie and purpose. A poignant moment of the occasion was when Michael D’Souza and his wife, Flavia D’Souza, distributed interest-free loans to deserving students from economically challenged backgrounds. This year alone, 49 students received Rs. 41,05,500 in financial assistance, underscoring the impactful reach of the Educare Endowment Fund, which has supported 1,157 students with total financial aid exceeding Rs. 56 million over the past twelve years.

The Bishop delivered a powerful message emphasizing the moral obligation to assist those in need, particularly as one rises in life. He urged students to focus diligently on their studies, cultivate a determined mindset, and remain committed to their educational pursuits. The Bishop lauded the D’Souza family’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, highlighting their initiative as a model of community support.

Michael D’Souza, speaking on the importance of education, articulated his vision of transforming lives through academic opportunities. He expressed that, “Education plays a vital role in changing a person’s economic situation,” and reaffirmed his family’s dedication to ensuring that no child is deprived of educational prospects due to financial constraints.

The event also saw contributions from the Educare Endowment Fund’s Director, Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, and other governing members, reinforcing the collaborative effort behind this initiative. In concluding the program, Janet Barboza delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective endeavor to uplift the educational prospects of the underprivileged. Director Fr Reginald Pinto compered programme

In an era where educational opportunities can define futures, the inauguration of the Michael D’Souza and Family Educare Endowment Fund stands as a beacon of hope for many students in the Udupi Diocese. It symbolizes a communal commitment to social responsibility and the transformative power of education, promising to benefit future generations in their academic and personal endeavors.