Inciting Remarks on Rahul Gandhi, FIR against MLA Bharat Shetty at Kavoor Station

Mangaluru: An FIR was registered against the MLA of Mangalore North Constituency for his inciting Remarks on LoP Rahul Gandhi at Kavoor police station on July 10.

Addressing the media persons police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that an FIR was registered against MLA Bharat Shetty at Kavoor police station.

MLA Shetty during a protest at Kavoor junction said that Rahul Gandhi should be locked inside the Parliament and slapped. In this connection, a a case was filed by the local corporator Anil at the Kavoor police station.

Based on the complaint, the Kavoor police have registered an FIR against MLA Bharat Shetty.