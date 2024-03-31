INDIA bloc rally: Arvind Kejriwal’s letter reveals 6 poll promises

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the ED custody in the alleged excise scam, pitched for six poll promises through a letter which was read by his wife Sunita Kejriwal during the INDIA bloc mega “Loktantra Bachao” (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday.

“I am not asking for votes. Instead, I extend an invitation to 140 crore Indians to contribute towards shaping a new India. From my current confinement, I reflect on the plight of our beloved nation, and it pains me deeply. Let us collectively endeavour to forge a new path for India. Should the INDIA alliance be entrusted with the responsibility, we pledge to usher in a transformative era. On behalf of the INDIA alliance, I lay forth six assurances,” said Sunita Kejriwal while reading the letter.

The promises laid out are ensuring no power cuts with 24×7 electricity, free electricity for the poor across the country, building government schools in every area to ensure quality education for all, regardless of economic background, establishing mohalla clinics in every village and area, along with multi-speciality hospitals to provide proper and free treatment to every citizen, ensuring farmers receive Minimum Support Price (MSP) as per the Swaminathan Report and granting statehood to Delhi, a longstanding demand of its residents.

On Sunday, the opposition INDIA bloc organised a rally to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The rally has been called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a part of the INDIA bloc.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress President Malliarjun Kharge, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kalpana Soren (wife of Hemant Soren), Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AAP leaders including Gopal Rai were present at the rally.