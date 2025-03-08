India clinch Tri-series for Deaf with 7-wicket win over Australia

New Delhi: The action-packed T20 International Tri-series for the Deaf played between India, South Africa, and Australia culminated with a nerve-wracking finale between India and Australia at Karnail Singh Stadium here on Saturday. The highly-anticipated tournament, hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), witnessed stellar performances and sportsmanship from the hearing-impaired cricketers from all three teams.

The Indian squad clinched the title by defeating Australia by seven wickets in a nail-biting finale, which was a compelling watch for the enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

The Indian deaf cricket squad for the tournament, selected by the All-India Men’s Selection Committee, was led by Virender Singh. The Men in Blue geared up for the major tournament with extensive training under the guidance of coach Dev Dutt and Assistant coach Susheel Gupta.

The Indian head coach reflected on his side’s performance and the well-executed strategy that led to the series victory.

“The tournament was great, We are happy India has won. The coaches strategised the decision to field if we won the toss, and the captain carried out the plan well, which resulted in the series victory. We have our One-day series starting on Monday, against Australia. We aim to win 3-0. We have one or two batters who need to improve a bit, we will review the squad for the ODI series and rest players who need it,” Dev Dutt told IANS.

Australia head coach Job van Bunge reflected on the experience of playing in India and claimed he has returned to a ‘bigger party’ every time he comes back to the subcontinent.

“It’s been fantastic. I have been to India before, and every time I come back, there is a bigger party, and playing cricket here is extremely fulfilling. It is great we played India in the final, unfortunately, we came short. They showed such discipline, and we are grateful to be here,” van Bunge told IANS. “The IDCA has been fantastic, we are at a beautiful venue, the support has been good and overall just a really good feel to the tournament,” he said.

During the tournament, players from all three teams leveraged the opportunity to showcase their talents and proved their mettle in each match of the series. The intense competition and exemplary performances showcased throughout the series kept fans on the edge of their seats, depicting the true spirit of the game.

As the series concluded, Team India lifted the trophy, while individual awards for outstanding performances were also presented, celebrating the achievements of the exceptional players who defied limitations to shine on the field.

Highlighting the relevance of the tournament, President of IDCA, Sumit Jain, said, “The energy of the players in the fiercely contested tournament underscores the need to promote cricket among the hearing-impaired athletes all over the world. I would like to congratulate all the teams for making the tournament a grand success.

“Their enthusiastic participation in the tri-series truly represents the bright future of deaf cricket and sets an inspiration for several other players. We look forward to hosting many more series like this to keep appreciating the special athletic talents of the hearing-impaired players,” he added.

Families of both finalists joined in the celebrations post-game, with dances including all three teams breaking out. The ecstatic crowd of supporters cheered for the players. Both head coaches reflected on the importance of the families travelling with the teams for such tournaments and claimed it helps the players live up to their full capabilities.

“It’s really important (On families travelling with the team), we are far away from home and for a lot of players it’s their first time away from home so the support around them is really important to make them feel comfortable and help the players perform to their full capabilities,” said van Bunge.

“When you are representing your country, and your team wins, the families also join in the celebrations, the kids get the chance to say ‘Look, I helped my country win.’ So their support is always important,” concluded Dutt.