Spread the love



















India has left no stone unturned to save countrymen: Modi



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India has left no stone unturned in extending help and making efforts to save the countrymen.

Addressing the Buddha Purnima programme in honour of victims and frontline warriors of COVID-19 through video conferencing, Modi said, “India has left no stone unturned in extending help, while making every possible effort to save the countrymen. India is also sincerely fulfilling its global obligations.”

He went on to say that India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same.

“All of us have to fight together to defeat it. India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that those who are working tirelessly and selflessly for others in the difficult times are worthy of praise and salute.

“During this difficult time, there are people around us who are working 24 hours and sacrificing their own comforts to help others, maintain law and order, cure infected persons and maintain cleanliness. All such people deserve appreciation and honour.”

He emphasized that the country will be able to bring humanity out of this tough challenge and reduce problems of people with coordinated efforts.

Modi also extended his greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Calling Buddha a symbol of self-realisation, he asked people to work in the interest of humanity and the world.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha.