‘India has lost a giant’, says Gautam Adani on Ratan Tata’s demise

Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.

“India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti,” Gautam Adani wrote on X.

Tata was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sparking intense speculation on his health status in corporate, political and common circles.

Later, he had issued a statement that he was undergoing certain routine medical examinations for age-related health concerns.

Subsequently, he was reportedly put on life-support systems, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything.

Chairman, Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran said that it is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he added.

Farewell to a Titan: Ratan Tata’s Indelible Mark on India’s Progress

Ratan Tata, the esteemed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away on October 9, 2023, at the age of 86, leaving behind an indelible mark on the Indian business landscape and the nation as a whole. His recent hospitalization in a Mumbai intensive care unit culminated in this heartbreaking news, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the nation.

In a poignant statement, N. Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Group, expressed profound sorrow at the loss of a figure who epitomized exceptional leadership. Chandrasekaran remarked that Ratan Tata’s contributions have not only shaped the Tata Group into a global powerhouse but have also woven an integral part of India’s narrative of economic growth and social progress.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also acknowledged Tata’s monumental impact on the nation’s industry and trade, stating, “He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions.” Singh’s heartfelt condolences reflected the widespread admiration Tata garnered throughout his career.

Ratan Tata’s legacy extends beyond the corporate realm, inspiring countless individuals to pursue excellence and integrity in their endeavors. His visionary leadership not only transformed the Tata Group but also influenced generations to adopt a forward-thinking approach toward philanthropy and social responsibility. As India mourns the loss of a beloved leader, Ratan Tata will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to innovation, ethics, and the betterment of society.