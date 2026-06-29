India-Kenya review implementation of USD 15 million LoC extended by GoI

Nairobi: The High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Monday met Norah Ratemo, Director General of Kenya Development Corporation (KDC), to review the implementation of the USD 15 million Line of Credit (LoC).

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika met with Ms. Norah Ratemo, Director General of Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) and her team to review the implementation of the USD15 million Line of Credit (LoC) for SMEs extended by Government of India to the Government of Kenya on concessional basis,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi posted on X.

According to the High Commission, 16 projects have already been implemented under this LoC, and six projects are under implementation.

“High Commissioner emphasised on early implementation of the LoC to genuine Kenyan SMEs interested in procuring machinery and other equipment from India,” the High Commission highlighted on X.

Last week, the High Commissioner held a meeting with the country’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, discussing the strengthening of cooperation in the field of climate action.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Hon. Deborah Mlongo Barasa,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X.

“The discussions focused on strengthening India-Kenya cooperation in climate action, forestry and environmental conservation, including synergies between Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant in the Name of your Mother) initiative and H.E. President Williams Ruto’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign,” the Embassy added.

The two sides also explored joint environmental activities and partnerships between forestry and environmental institutions of both countries.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Kenya will continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership, anchored in the aspirations of the Global South, following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.