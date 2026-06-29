HM Shah credits PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Solution through Dialogue’ for signing of water pact

New Delhi: Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of mantra ‘Solution through Dialogue’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday oversaw the signing of an agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana over the Yamuna Water Project.

Home Minister Shah said that this agreement has resolved the nearly three-decade-old water-related problem faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan.

He stated that this agreement is an excellent example of the mantra ‘Solution through Dialogue’, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This agreement demonstrates that if states move forward with the spirit of cooperative federalism, even a problem persisting for three decades can be resolved easily.

The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan’s allocated share of Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the State to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin, said an official statement.

The project is expected to benefit millions of people by ensuring reliable drinking water supply and supporting socio-economic development in the arid and semi-arid regions of Rajasthan.

The Agreement also lays the foundation for timely implementation of the project through coordinated efforts of the Central Government and the participating State Governments.

Home Minister Shah said that under the agreement, approximately 580 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October.

These three pipelines have a diameter of more than 3.6 metres and will provide drinking water to the people of both Rajasthan and Haryana.

HM Shah said that this agreement is an excellent example of a Win-Win Situation for both states.

The agreement has carefully addressed financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols, and maintenance arrangements.

This scientifically comprehensive agreement also beautifully incorporates the operation and maintenance of infrastructure, monitoring systems, transparency measures, and a robust dispute resolution mechanism, said HM Shah.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, and senior officials from the Central Government and the State Governments were present.