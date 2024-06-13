India men and women make winning start in Asian Team Squash Championships

Dalian (China): The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start in the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 here on Tuesday. The teams began positively in the group stages. The men were without the promising Abhay Singh, who pulled out due to injury.

The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia, while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing 3-1 win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan, according to information provided by the SFI on Wednesday.

India’s results (scores received so far):

Men: India bt Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Md Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand bt Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6).

Women: India bt Macau 2-1 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi bt Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9).

India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika bt Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja bt Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel bt Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1).