India must correct mistake of supporting Palestine: Hindu Sena



New Delhi: A right-wing organisation Hindu Sena on Sunday placed posters in support of Israel at Teen Murti, Haifa Chowk and demanded that India must correct the mistake of supporting Palestine for last 70 years.

Saying that Hindus of India have suffered “Jihadi terrorism for centuries”, the right-wing outfit said that “India must correct the mistake of supporting Palestinian State for last 70 odd years.”

In a press statement, the right-wing outfit said that, “Just as Hindus had helped Israel in 1918 and evacuated Haifa from German and Turkish forces in the First World War, if the need arises, Hindus will fight for Israel again.”

The Hindu Sena further demanded that the Indian government must officially declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation and also shut down the Palestinian Embassy in India.

“Palestinian supporters should be arrested in India. Cold blood murder of Israeli women and children and use of human shields by so-called Palestinians cannot be justified as liberation movement to free delusional Palestinian state, because no one can really draw the borders of where this Palestinian state ever existed before the creation of Israel,” the Hindu Sena said in a statement.