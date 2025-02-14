India, Thailand share deep cultural ties spanning over 2000 years: PM Modi

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand spanning over 2000 years and the significance of Asian traditions in fostering peace and harmony.

Expressing his delight that ‘SAMVAD – the Global Hindu-Buddhist Initiative for Conflict Avoidance and Environmental Consciousness’ was being held in Thailand, PM Modi acknowledged the country’s rich culture, history, and heritage.

“Thailand is a beautiful example of Asia’s philosophical and spiritual traditions,” he remarked.

He highlighted that SAMVAD’s idea emerged in 2015 during a conversation with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since then, the initiative has travelled across various countries, promoting debates, dialogue, and deeper understanding.

PM Modi underlined the deep-rooted cultural connections between the two nations, which date back over 2,000 years. “The Ramayan and Ramakien connect us, and our shared reverence for Bhagwan Buddha unites us. Last year, when we sent holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha, billions of devotees paid their respects,” he said.

He also spoke about how India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Thailand’s ‘Act West’ policy complement each other, promoting mutual progress and prosperity.

Highlighting the theme of SAMVAD, PM Modi stressed that the ‘Asian Century’ is not just about economic growth but also social values.

He stated, “The teachings of Bhagwan Buddha can guide the world in creating a peaceful and progressive era. His wisdom holds the power to lead us towards a human-centric future.”

Addressing the issue of conflicts, PM Modi noted, “One of the core themes of SAMVAD is conflict avoidance. Often, conflicts arise from the feeling that only our path is correct while all others are wrong. Bhagwan Buddha offers insights into this issue.”

He further explained, “Another cause of conflict is perceiving others as fundamentally different from ourselves. Differences lead to distance, and distance can turn into discord. Everyone fears pain and death. By recognising others as similar to ourselves, we can ensure that no harm or violence occurs.”

PM Modi also spoke about the environmental crisis, saying: “Today, conflicts extend beyond people and nations. Humanity is increasingly in conflict with nature. This has led to an environmental crisis that threatens our planet. The answer to this challenge lies in the shared traditions of Asia, rooted in the principle of Dhamma. Hinduism, Buddhism, Shintoism, and other Asian traditions teach us to live in harmony with nature. We do not see ourselves as separate from nature but as a part of it.”

He highlighted India’s commitment to promoting Buddhist heritage, mentioning recent milestones. “Recently, the first Asian Buddhist Summit was held in India under the theme, ‘The Role of Buddhadhamma in Strengthening Asia’. Earlier, India hosted the first Global Buddhist Summit. I had the honour of laying the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini, Nepal. India has also contributed to the construction of the Lumbini Museum,” he said.

PM Modi also reflected on the revival of Nalanda University.

“One of the greatest universities in history was destroyed centuries ago by the forces of conflict. But we have shown our resilience by now reviving it as a centre of learning. With the blessings of Bhagwan Buddha, I am confident that Nalanda University will regain its former glory.”

The fourth edition of SAMVAD is being held in Thailand from February 14 to 17.

This flagship outreach programme, initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is led and organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in India, with the Japan Foundation as a key partner.